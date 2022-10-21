Crash Shuts Down Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Twp.

At least two people were hurt in a crash that’s causing major backup on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway near Exit 58.

At least two people were injured in the crash. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions. All southbound lanes are blocked at the scene of the crash. SkyForce10 showed massive backup in the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.