Two pregnant women taken to the hospital after crash on I-95 in Delaware County

Two pregnant women were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-95 in Delaware County early Thursday morning, police said.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, around 6:25 a.m. on Thursday, May 1, 2025, an individual driving a car carrier was speeding and caused a multi-vehicle collision.

Police said four vehicles were involved in the collision. SkyForce10 was over the scene, and the car carrier can be seen overturned on the road with multiple vehicles surrounding it.

Two pregnant women were taken to the hospital for evaluation, and there are only minor to moderate injuries to all of those involved, police said.

The crash had closed all northbound lanes of I-95 near the Commodore Barry Bridge. Police said that currently, only one lane is open.

Updated: Multi vehicle crash on I-95 northbound between Exit 4: US 322 EAST - COMM BARRY BR/NEW JERSEY and Exit 5: KERLIN ST. All lanes closed. https://t.co/lcAbCtKsoI — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) May 1, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.