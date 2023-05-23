New Jersey

Crash Closes Westbound Lanes on AC Expressway in Winslow Township, NJ

The crash occurred Tuesday shortly before 4 p.m. in Winslow Township.

By David Chang

Westbound lanes are closed on the AC Expressway in Winslow Township, New Jersey, due to a crash. 

The crash occurred Tuesday shortly before 4 p.m. in Winslow Township. SkyForce10 showed a vehicle that had crashed into trees on the shoulder of the highway and traffic backed up for miles in the westbound lanes of the AC Expressway. 

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the crash or if anyone was seriously injured. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

