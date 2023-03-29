Car Overturns on Tacony-Palmyra Bridge 

Traffic is backed up in both Philadelphia and New Jersey after a car overturned on the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge.

The crash happened on the Pennsylvania side of the bridge late Wednesday afternoon. Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was seriously injured.

While traffic is slowly getting by in both directions, there are significant delays and heavy traffic in the area.

The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge connects New Jersey Route 73 in Palmyra, New Jersey, with Pennsylvania Route 73 in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.