Boat Blocks Traffic on Route 1 in Bucks County

The boat was being towed along northbound lanes on Route 1 in Neshaminy Tuesday afternoon when it fell off the vehicle

By David Chang

A boat that fell off a tow truck is blocking traffic on a highway in Bucks County, officials said. 

The boat was being towed along northbound lanes on Route 1 in Neshaminy Tuesday afternoon when it fell off the vehicle. It’s currently blocking both lanes on the Route 1 northbound ramp to business Route 1. 

No injuries have been reported. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

