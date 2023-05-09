Boat Blocks Traffic on Route 1 in Bucks County

A boat that fell off a tow truck is blocking traffic on a highway in Bucks County, officials said.
The boat was being towed along northbound lanes on Route 1 in Neshaminy Tuesday afternoon when it fell off the vehicle. It’s currently blocking both lanes on the Route 1 northbound ramp to business Route 1.
No injuries have been reported.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.