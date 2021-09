At least two people were hurt in a crash that shut down northbound lanes on I-295 in Mercer County, New Jersey.

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on I-295 northbound milepost 59 in Hamilton Township.

Police say at least two people suffered serious injuries though they have not yet revealed their conditions.

All northbound lanes are closed on I-295 south of Exit 60-I-195/NJ 129. Traffic is being diverted to exit 56.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.