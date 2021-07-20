5 Hurt in Crash Involving 6 Vehicles on I-76 in King of Prussia

Westbound lanes are closed on I-76 in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, following a crash involving six vehicles that injured at least five people Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-76 near Route 202 and Henderson Road. Officials said six vehicles were involved and five people were hospitalized. They have not yet revealed the conditions of the victims.

All westbound lanes on I-76 are closed at the scene of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.