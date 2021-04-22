New Jersey

2 Critically Hurt After Truck Crashes Into Bridge Support Beam on NJ Turnpike

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the turnpike near the Robbinsville exit.

Two people were seriously injured after a tractor trailer collided with the support beam of a bridge on the New Jersey Turnpike in Robbinsville, Mercer County, Thursday night. 

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the turnpike near the Robbinsville exit. The truck was carrying watermelons which spilled onto the road after the crash. 

Two people suffered critical injuries in the crash. All but one of the Turnpike’s northbound lanes are closed at the scene of the crash. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

