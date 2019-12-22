Northeast Philadelphia

1 Dead in Crash on I-95 in Northeast Philly, All NB Lanes Closed

At least one person was killed and two others were hurt in a crash on I-95 northbound in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night

By David Chang

At least one person was killed and two others were hurt in a crash on I-95 northbound in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash near Academy Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Officials said one person was killed while two other people were hospitalized. They have not yet revealed their conditions.

All northbound lanes are closed and traffic is backed up in the area. Drivers leaving the Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field will also add to the congestion.

Officials have not yet revealed what led to the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Northeast PhiladelphiaI-95Deadly Crash
