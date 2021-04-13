New Jersey

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Truck Crash on I-295 in West Deptford, New Jersey

All southbound lanes are blocked at the scene of the accident. 

By David Chang

One person was killed while another was hurt in a crash involving a tractor trailer that shut down southbound lanes on I-295 in West Deptford, New Jersey. 

Officials said the tractor trailer and another vehicle were involved in an accident on I-295 southbound near the West Deptford exit Tuesday afternoon. At least one person was killed in the crash while a second victim was flown to the hospital in unknown condition. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

