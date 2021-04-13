1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Truck Crash on I-295 in West Deptford, New Jersey

One person was killed while another was hurt in a crash involving a tractor trailer that shut down southbound lanes on I-295 in West Deptford, New Jersey.
Officials said the tractor trailer and another vehicle were involved in an accident on I-295 southbound near the West Deptford exit Tuesday afternoon. At least one person was killed in the crash while a second victim was flown to the hospital in unknown condition.
All southbound lanes are blocked at the scene of the accident.
Traffic
This story is developing. Check back for updates.