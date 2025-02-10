What Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs gave up their dream of winning three Super Bowls in a row when the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL's biggest game Feb. 9.

The Eagles dominated the Chiefs in a 40-22 victory, marking a redemption moment for Philadelphia, who lost to Kansas City in the 2023 Super Bowl matchup.

Among those who took a hit with the major loss: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Talking to reporters after the game from the Chiefs locker room, Kelce said, “You don’t lose like that without everything going bad.”

“We haven’t played that bad all year,” Kelce said, later adding that the team “just couldn’t find that spark, couldn’t find that momentum.”

Kelce said the team “couldn't get it going offensively,” and he also referenced the numerous amount of turnovers, penalties and dropped passes the Chiefs had.

“Not taking advantage of the play call and executing them,” he added. “There’s a lot that goes into it.”

Kelce did defend the team's ability to maintain the fight.

“This team is going to fight until the end forever, and you saw that,” he told reporters. “Even with the score late, we’re always going to fight.”

As for his message to the Eagles, the team his brother, Jason Kelce, used to play for, Kelce said, “Congratulations.”

“Hats off to the Eagles, man,” he said at another point. “They got after us. All three phases.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid apparently told the team after their loss, per Kelce, “This one’s going to hurt. Let it hurt ... and figure out how to get better because of it.”

The Chiefs tight end has previously answered questions about retirement, but he hasn't addressed the timing of when he plans to officially hang up his helmet for good.

Patrick Mahomes answers question about Travis Kelce and retirement

When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about Kelce's possible retirement, Mahomes told reporters, “I’ll let Travis make that decision on his own.”

“But it’s if he wants to put in that grind ‘cause it’s a grind to go out there and play 20 games, whatever it is, and get to the Super Bowl,” he added. “He’s done enough to be a gold jacket guy and a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but I know he’s still got a love for the game. He’ll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own. He knows he’ll come back here with welcome arms. We love that guy.”

During an appearance on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” in January, Kelce answered a question about his girlfriend, pop sensation Taylor Swift, and if she would want him to retire sooner rather than later.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” Kelce said. “She loves coming to Arrowhead (Stadium) and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”

