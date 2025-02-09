Who is Taylor Swift sitting with at the Super Bowl? See her arrival at the big game

The Super Bowl (Taylor's Version).

Most NFL fans might not know what that means, but Swifities sure will.

Taylor Swift arrived at the Super Bowl on Sunday -- attending the big game for the second consecutive year to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift was shown walking inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans with Ice Spice and others.

Wearing a simple white ensemble, she was spotted about 90 minutes before kickoff in her suite at the Superdome

Swift arrived in New Orleans days prior to the Super Bowl, with the 14-time Grammy winner and Kelce going to dinner with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on Friday. The couples dined at Lilette, a French restaurant near the Garden District.

On Saturday night, Swift was spotted with musicians Danielle and Alana Haim at Gianna Restaurant.

Swift's commute to the Super Bowl was not quite as long as her first trip. Last year, she performed in Japan on the Saturday night before the game, taking a flight across nine time zones and the international date line to reach the U.S. and ultimately Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

She was joined by her friends Blake Lively, Ice Spice, stylist and designer Ashley Avignone, and her mom, Andrea. She watched the game from a luxury suite, where she was also joined by luxury suite with several other people, including her boyfriend's big brother, Jason, a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles who was wearing Chiefs overalls.

Swift made headlines for chugging a drink when she was shown on the stadium's video board.

The Chiefs went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, with Swift later joining Kelce and the Chiefs on the field for the postgame celebration.

Taylor Swift is celebrating Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl win with a kiss. The Grammy winner took to the field after her man’s team the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Last season, Swift was in attendance for 13 Chiefs games, with Kansas City going 10-3 with her in the building.

This season, Swift attended eight of the Chiefs' nine home games during the regular season, with Kansas City winning each game she was in the building for. The only home game she missed was Dec. 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers because it fell on the same day as the final concert of her "Eras Tour" in Vancouver.

She also attended the Chiefs' postseason victories over the Houston Texans in the divisional round and Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game, bringing her record on the season to 10-0.

While Swift has made a repeat trip, Kelce's Chiefs are attempting to three-peat by becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.