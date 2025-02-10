Taylor Swift booed at Super Bowl when shown on jumbotron

As Taylor Swift might say, you need to calm down.

Some of the crowd at the Super Bowl in New Orleans didn't give the 14-time Grammy winner a very warm welcome. Swift was booed when she was shown on the video board at Caesars Superdome during the first quarter of the game.

She was able to shake it off.

Taylor Swift laughed off being booed at the Super Bowl 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zdc5fHKc0A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2025

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Swift, who was shown after actor Paul Rudd, was seated in her luxury suite next to Ice Spice when she appeared on screen. As the crowd booed, she gave a side-eye look before laughing.

Swift is in attendance at the Super Bowl for the second straight season to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. She has attended nine Kansas City games this season, with the Chiefs winning them all.

Her presence, and the occasional screen time it commands during game broadcasts, has angered some football fans.

When she was shown on the jumbotron at last year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas, she chugged a drink.