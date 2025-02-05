Who's won the most Super Bowl MVPs? What to know about the award

The Lombardi Trophy isn’t the only piece of hardware that will be awarded at Super Bowl 59.

The most valuable player from the Kansas City Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles showdown on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will take home the Pete Rozelle Trophy.

An MVP has been honored for every Super Bowl, but the trophy, which is named after longtime NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle, was first given out at Super Bowl 25. And one player in this year’s Big Game already owns three of them.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has earned MVP honors in each of the Chiefs' three Super Bowl victories since the 2019 season, including Kansas City's victory over Philadelphia in Super Bowl 57. The 29-year-old Mahomes is one of just three players to win at least three Super Bowl MVPs.

So, which player has won the most Super Bowl MVPs? Here’s everything you need to know about the award:

How is the Super Bowl MVP decided?

Fans and the media vote on the Super Bowl MVP, though they don’t have an equal say.

The NFL handpicks 16 media members covering the game to cast an MVP ballot and that select group accounts for 80 percent of the vote. The other 20 percent comes from the fans, who can vote online.

Can the Super Bowl MVP be from the losing team?

Yes, the Super Bowl MVP can come from the losing team. But it’s extremely rare.

Has a player on the losing team ever won Super Bowl MVP?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley was named MVP of Super Bowl 5 after falling to the Baltimore Colts 16-13 on a late field goal. Howley recorded two interceptions and one fumble recovery to become the first defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP, and the first and only player from a losing team to win the award.

Can more than one player win Super Bowl MVP?

There have been co-MVPs in just one Super Bowl, and it also involved the Cowboys. Defensive end Harvey Martin and defensive tackle Randy White shared MVP honors in Super Bowl 12 when the Cowboys defeated the Denver Broncos. Martin and White combined for three sacks in a 27-10 win where Dallas forced a staggering eight turnovers and limited Denver to 156 total yards.

Who's won the most Super Bowl MVPs?

The player with the most Super Bowl rings also has the most Super Bowl MVPs. Tom Brady was named MVP in five of his seven championship triumphs. The legendary quarterback won four Super Bowl MVPs with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How many Super Bowl MVPs has Patrick Mahomes won?

Mahomes enters Super Bowl 59 tied with Joe Montana for the second-most Super Bowl MVPs at three apiece. The only other players to win the award multiple times are Terry Bradshaw (2), Eli Manning (2) and Bart Starr (2). No non-quarterback has won more than one Super Bowl MVP.

Super Bowl MVPs by position

The quarterback position has produced the most Super Bowl MVPs – and by a wide margin.

A quarterback has taken home MVP honors in 32 of the 58 Super Bowls. The position with the second-most Super Bowl MVPs is wide receiver, at eight.

Here’s a full breakdown of Super Bowl MVP winners by position:

Quarterback: 33

Wide receiver: 8

Running back: 7

Linebacker: 4

Defensive end: 2

Safety: 2

Cornerback: 1

Defensive tackle: 1

Returner: 1

List of Super Bowl MVPs

Super Bowl 1: QB Bart Starr, Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl 2: QB Bart Starr, Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl 3: QB Joe Namath, New York Jets

Super Bowl 4: QB Len Dawson, Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl 5: LB Chuck Howley, Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl 6: QB Roger Staubach, Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl 7: S Jake Scott, Miami Dolphins

Super Bowl 8: RB Larry Csonka, Miami Dolphins

Super Bowl 9: RB Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl 10: WR Lynn Swann, Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl 11: WR Fred Biletnikoff, Oakland Raiders

Super Bowl 12: DE Harvey Martin and DT Randy White, Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl 13: QB Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl 14: QB Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl 15: QB Jim Plunkett, Oakland Raiders

Super Bowl 16: QB Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl 17: RB John Riggins, Washington

Super Bowl 18: RB Marcus Allen, Los Angeles Raiders

Super Bowl 19: QB Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl 20: DE Richard Dent, Chicago Bears

Super Bowl 21: QB Phil Simms, New York Giants

Super Bowl 22: QB Doug Williams, Washington

Super Bowl 23: WR Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl 24: QB Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl 25: RB Ottis Anderson, New York Giants

Super Bowl 26: QB Mark Rypien, Washington

Super Bowl 27: QB Troy Aikman, Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl 28: RB Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl 29: QB Steve Young, San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl 30: CB Larry Brown, Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl 31: Returner Desmond Howard, Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl 32: RB Terrell Davis, Denver Broncos

Super Bowl 33: QB John Elway, Denver Broncos

Super Bowl 34: QB Kurt Warner, St. Louis Rams

Super Bowl 35: LB Ray Lewis, Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl 36: QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Super Bowl 37: S Dexter Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl 38: QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Super Bowl 39: WR Deion Branch, New England Patriots

Super Bowl 40: WR Hines Ward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl 41: QB Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts

Super Bowl 42: QB Eli Manning, New York Giants

Super Bowl 43: WR Santonio Holmes, Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl 44: QB Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Super Bowl 45: QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl 46: QB Eli Manning, New York Giants

Super Bowl 47: QB Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl 48: LB Malcolm Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl 49: QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Super Bowl 50: LB Von Miller, Denver Broncos

Super Bowl 51: QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Super Bowl 52: QB Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl 53: WR Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

Super Bowl 54: QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl 55: QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl 56: WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl 57: QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl 58: QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

