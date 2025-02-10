Who is Jalen Hurts' future wife, Bry Burrows?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the Super Bowl MVP, alongside one of his biggest supporters, fiancée Bry Burrows.

Hurts and Burrows confirmed their engagement to Essence in September 2024, sharing a photo holding hands in front of a sunset near the ocean.

Hurts previously up about his relationship with Burrows in Essence's May/June 2023 cover story, saying that he's known for "a long time" that he's with someone special.

“I knew a long time ago,” he said. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

“I’m not married or anything like that. But I am spoken for,” he added.

The two have been publicly linked since January 2023, when Hurts and Burrows were seen walking hand-in-hand on the field after the Eagles won the NFC championship, but have been together for longer.

Read on to learn all about Hurts’ fiancée, Bry Burrows.

She went to the University of Alabama for her undergraduate and graduate degrees

Burrows and Hurts both attended the University of Alabama, where Hurts was the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback for two seasons, per the NCAA. During his senior year, he transferred to Oklahoma to continue his football career before being drafted to the NFL.

While in undergrad, Burrows kept busy as a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha and was a candidate for homecoming queen, per AL.com.

She also received her MBA from Alabama, serving as the school’s MBA class vice president.

"No words to describe the humble reminder of Honors Day at #UA. Knowing I have been recognized is priceless." -Bry Rivera Burrows #TodayAtUA pic.twitter.com/0ZnXjieOix — The University of Alabama (@UofAlabama) April 7, 2017

She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in college

While studying at Alabama, Burrows participated in the Theta Sigma chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, which is “the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women,” according to the organization’s website.

In 2016, her AKA chapter posted a photo to Instagram of her holding a plaque, writing, “Our very own, Bryonna Burrows, was honored as Outstanding Junior for Order of Omega. Congratulations Bry!”

Today, she works in tech

Burrows is an AI partner for IBM, according to her interview in Essence.

Hurts and Burrows have only made a few public appearances

The two stepped out on the field after the Eagles' NFC championship win in January 2023. Later that year, they also attended the Time100 Next Gala.

Hurts was an honoree at the magazine's annual awards ceremony.

