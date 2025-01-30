Here's how to play Super Bowl squares: Rules, tips, more

Super Bowl 59 is set for a rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, with the former seeking a historic three-peat and the latter its second ever Lombardi Trophy.

But viewers from home will be competing for a Super Bowl trophy of their own. How? Through a fun little game called squares.

It's a simple game that anyone can play, even if they're not familiar with the NFL or who's suiting up on Super Bowl Sunday.

So, what are Super Bowl squares and how can you play? Here's what to know:

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

What are Super Bowl squares?

Super Bowl squares is a simple game played for fun during the Big Game. The game is played on a 10x10 grid, with each axis being assigned to one of the two competing teams. The home team typically occupies the horizontal axis while the away team gets the vertical. Each axis is then labeled with digits ranging from zero to nine, with the most upper left square left empty.

Participants then claim squares by writing their initials in the respective boxes, and can win either money or bragging points if their guesses are correct.

How do Super Bowl squares work?

Once participants have made their selections, the winners are determined by using the last digit of each team's score at the end of each quarter.

For example, if the Chiefs are beating the Eagles 27-20 at the end of the third quarter, the square lined up with "Chiefs 7" and "Eagles 0" would win that round.

How do you win Super Bowl squares?

It can depend. Most games will see the winner collect a monetary prize after each quarter depending on how much is up for grabs. Some games may only pay after the final score to see who, if any, got the most right. Or it could be set up to play without cash and simply for bragging rights.

What are the best Super Bowl square numbers?

If you're lucky, you'll end up with numbers like zero, seven and three, while four and six may also bear fruit.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.