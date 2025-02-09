Live updates: Super Bowl LIX latest news, pre-game festivities and more

What to Know
- Super Bowl LIX is set for Sunday on FOX.
- New Orleans will host the big game for the 11th time, tied with Miami as the most frequent host ever.
- The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to be the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.
- The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years after going 14-3 this season.
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl MVP, is 17-3 in his playoff career with a nine-game winning streak.
- Eagles RB Saquon Barkley, in his first season with Philly, is approaching the single-season record for rushing yards.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in New Orleans. Follow along for live updates.