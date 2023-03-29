Philly Mayoral Candidate Derek Green Gets Personal in New Ad

Mayoral candidate Derek Green’s new ad is personal – including video of the candidate shaving his son’s face, and sharing Green’s perspective as a parent with a child who is autistic.

The ad, called “Every morning” is part introduction for the former council member running in a large field of candidates, and part policy.

“The streets are dangerous and sometimes even the best police officers can misinterpret things, so Julian goes to school with a note in his backpack explaining he’s autistic,” Green says in the ad.

Green will be the sixth candidate – among 11 Democrats in the primary – to have ads airing on their behalf. Candidates Jeff Brown, Allan Domb, Cherelle Parker and Rebecca Rhynhart have all launched TV campaigns, while a PAC is airing ads supporting Helen Gym.

Green said Wednesday that he included his son in the ad - one of two his campaign says will air on cable and broadcast in the remaining weeks of the primary campaign - because “he gives me hope, he’s my inspiration.”

Green said others in the community have watched Julian grow up, as his father brought him to meetings and events. Green said the day he announced his campaign for mayor was his son’s first day at St. Joseph’s University’s Kinney Center.

“To me that was a very important part of my life’s journey, an important part of this campaign and is an important part of the type of mayor I will be, who understands the issues of dealing with child care but also having to do day to day issues and make our city a better city,” Green said.