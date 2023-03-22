Philly Mayoral Candidate Allan Domb Unveils Proposed City Services Plan

What to Know Philadelphia mayoral candidate Allan Domb unveiled his proposed city services plan in an exclusive interview with NBC10's Lauren Mayk.

Under the plan, streets in every Philadelphia neighborhood would be cleaned and plowed. The plan also aims to improve 911 response times, fix street light outages within 72 hours of reporting and make more city services available online.

Domb is running in a large field of candidates, with 11 on the ballot after candidate John Wood dropped out on Wednesday.

“Public safety is our number one issue, but public cleanliness of the city is very important in providing better public safety,” Domb said in an interview Wednesday.

Domb was on council while some of the issues from trash to response times existed, but he said the limitations of what he could do in that role are why he’s running for mayor.

“I need the ability to have the leadership to carry out the things on council that I passed and others, so we can make this city better - we don’t have that power on council,” Domb said.

The plan also includes keeping libraries and recreation centers open seven days per week and opening all the city’s pools full time during the summer unless they’re undergoing renovations or repairs.

Domb said the city doesn’t necessarily need more money to expand services, but needs to manage it better, pointing to his role in the city’s efforts to collect delinquent real estate taxes several years ago while he was on council.

“There’s so much waste in the government, I believe if we really delve into it and hold people accountable, we can find the money,” he said.

When it comes to finding the staff to implement his plan, Domb suggested turning to high school seniors or community college students to recruit lifeguards, and training people in school for those and other jobs. His plan also calls for contractors if needed for tasks like street cleaning.

The Kenney administration has been phasing in street cleaning in different neighborhoods in recent years. The program does require people to move their cars in certain areas – that would also be the case under Domb’s plan.