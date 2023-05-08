Philly Mayor Kenney Appoints Transition Team

With Philadelphia's mayoral primary elections just eight days away, Mayor Jim Kenney, on Monday, signed an executive order to establish a transition team to prepare for the arrival of a new mayor.

Kenney -- a Democrat who, after two terms has hit his term limit and cannot seek reelection -- named Lyana Cuadrado, the City's Director of Legislative Affairs, to be the director of the transition team.

“Every day, tens of thousands of City employees carry out the essential functions of local government, providing the services that residents, workers, and visitors rely on in their daily lives,” said Kenney, in a statement. “One of our top priorities this year is to establish a Mayoral transition process that minimizes disruption to City operations and allows the next Administration the opportunity to build on our progress and success. My guiding principle as Mayor has always been to ensure that Philadelphia’s future is better and brighter for our City’s children and generations to come. A successful handoff to the next Mayor is a core part of my Administration's values, and, I believe, an essential function of this office."

According to a statement from the mayor's office, the team will be tasked with preparing "for a successful mayoral transition and continuity of City operations during the transition period."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

During a morning event, Kenney discussed the upcoming election and noted he has already voted. Kenney said he has cast his ballot for Democratic former councilwoman Cherelle Parker.

Philly Mayor Jim Kenney says it hasn’t been fun watching the campaign play out to replace him. In response to a question, he also said he has already voted - for Cherelle Parker. pic.twitter.com/supMKWfxwl — Lauren Mayk (@Laurenjmayk) May 8, 2023

The mayor's office said that the transition committee will consist of representatives from several City offices, including the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer, the Office of the Chief Integrity Officer, the Office of Human Resources, the Office of Innovation and Technology and Philadelphia's Department of Records.

Nine candidates are in the running for the city's highest office.