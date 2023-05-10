Philadelphia Mayoral Election 2023

Gym to Bring Bernie, AOC to Philly for Campaign Fundraiser

The former councilwoman expects to bring in progressive superstars for a fundraising event this weekend

By Hayden Mitman

Former Councilwoman and Democratic mayoral candidate Helen Gym will have Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at an upcoming fundraiser.
Getty Images

Former city councilmember turned Democratic mayoral candidate Helen Gym plans to hold a fundraising event this weekend with some of the biggest names in progressive politics.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- both Democrats -- are expected to be in attendance.

On social media on Wednesday, Gym announced the event, saying it will be a rally "all about joy, possibility, and people power."

The fundraising event will be held at Franklin Music Hall on Sunday, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Mayoral Election 2023
