Gym to Bring Bernie, AOC to Philly for Campaign Fundraiser

Former city councilmember turned Democratic mayoral candidate Helen Gym plans to hold a fundraising event this weekend with some of the biggest names in progressive politics.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- both Democrats -- are expected to be in attendance.

On social media on Wednesday, Gym announced the event, saying it will be a rally "all about joy, possibility, and people power."

I’m honored to welcome @BernieSanders and @AOC to Philadelphia on Sunday.



This rally is all about joy, possibility, and people power, and that’s the energy we’re bringing with us into Election Day.



Hope you will join us! https://t.co/v61O42AW0O — Helen Gym (@HelenGymPHL) May 10, 2023

The fundraising event will be held at Franklin Music Hall on Sunday, starting at 4:30 p.m.