Former Mayor Bill Green Endorses Allan Domb for Philly Mayor

Former Mayor Bill Green endorses Allan Domb to be Philly’s 100th mayor on Wednesday.

The announcement came when Domb’s campaign released a video just under two weeks until the May 16th primary.

"I know [Allan's] got the ability, the brains, the tenacity. He's beholden to none, accountable to all and with a distinguished public service record behind him - with the most detailed plans to fix this city," said Green in the new video. "He is the best candidate left in this race. I am for him. I don't think it's a close call.”

Green served as mayor of Philly from 1980 to 1984 and served in the United States Congress for seven terms.

Domb, who served as an at-large council member since 2016, is among the crowded Democratic race for mayor. He continues to gain momentum in the closing weeks of the mayoral campaign, his campaign office said in a news release.

"I am so pleased to receive Mayor Green's endorsement today, because not only does he love Philadelphia like I do, but he knows what the job of being mayor is -- and how tough it will be for the next mayor to fix our city because he led us through the worst we've ever seen," Domb said.

Domb also received an endorsement from the Greater Philadelphia Association of Realtors, an organization whose purpose is to provide resources for licensed real estate professionals.

"As Mayor, Domb will work with stakeholders, elected officials and community leaders to address the community safety crisis, create job opportunities, expand access to affordable housing and fully fund schools," the news release said.

A public poll released last week revealed where the top candidates stood in the race. The top five candidates are: Rebecca Rhynhart (18%), Cherelle Parker (17%), Helen Gym (15%), Allan Domb (14%) and Jeff Brown (11%).