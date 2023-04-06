With the race for Philadelphia’s mayor now in its final six weeks, the field of Democrats running has millions of dollars to spend in the final stretch – though some with significantly more than others.

Former councilmember Allan Domb, who has put millions of his own money into the campaign in addition to fundraising throughout, had $1.73 million cash on hand at the end of the filing period in late March, according to a recent campaign finance filing with the city.

The next closest competitor, former councilmember Helen Gym, has $1.42 million to spend, followed by former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart with about $854,000 and former councilmember Cherelle Parker with about $462,000, according to their filings.

The biggest spenders in the first three months of the year were a similar – but not identical – group. Domb again topped the list, reporting spending more than $5.9 million over those three months. Domb, who put $2 million into his campaign in March, has been airing TV ads promoting his campaign and is also responsible for the anti-Jeff Brown TV ads. Brown, who has also put his own money into the race, spent a little more than $2 million during that period.

Rhynhart, who has ads running featuring two former mayors who have endorsed her – John Street and Michael Nutter – spent about $815,000 during those months, and former councilmember Cherelle Parker spent about $663,000.

Gym, whose campaign highlighted her fundraising, touted more than 2,000 individual donors making more than 3,000 individual contributions since she joined the race. She was not one of the biggest spenders in early 2023 (spending less than $400,000) – but she has more than a million dollars for the rest of the race and is preparing to release her first TV ad of the campaign. An ad supporting her that has already been airing was produced by a PAC, which means the cost did not come from her campaign.

Jeff Brown, who was among the biggest spenders in the early part of the year, had about $408,000 to spend, according to his filing.