Ed Rendell Endorses Rebecca Rhynhart for Philadelphia Mayor

“After much thought I have decided to endorse Rebecca Rhynhart to be the next Mayor of Philadelphia,” Rendell wrote in a statement. “The citizens of Philadelphia have a very important decision to make. Our city has been hit by extraordinary circumstances which could not have been foreseen and which have forced it to the edge of a precipice. Fortunately, an unusually large number of candidates stepped up and entered this campaign with the belief that they could best lead us out of the quagmire we are facing.”

Rendell touched on Rhynhart’s experience as a factor in his endorsement.

“Her experience as City Treasurer, Budget Director, and Chief Administrative Officer combined with her excellent record as Controller makes her the clear choice in a very strong field,” Rendell wrote. “Rebecca has the greatest depth and broadest experience in the government's executive branch.”

“For example, if Rebecca Rhynhart is elected Mayor, she could offer the position of Commerce Director to Allan Domb and take the precedent-shattering step of also appointing Mr. Domb Director of PIDC,” Rendell wrote. “This could legally be done and would put Mr. Domb’s great business skills and unflagging energy to work reviving our economy. Rebecca could also appoint Maria Quinones Sanchez as Managing Director or Chief of Staff. She could try to convince Derek Green to become the next City Solicitor. And she should create a broad and significant portfolio for Cherelle Parker as City Representative.”

Philadelphia has never had a female mayor in its history, which Rendell addressed in his statement.

“I have felt it is long overdue for Philadelphia to be led by a woman,” he wrote. “My 47 years in political life have convinced me that women bring a different and much needed perspective to leadership jobs. They are particularly attuned to issues that male leaders often have a tendency to overlook.”

Rhynhart responded to Rendell’s endorsement in a released statement on Wednesday.

“Governor Rendell is one of the most transformative and widely respected leaders in our city and state’s history,” Rhynhart said. “It’s an honor to have earned his endorsement. His legacy demonstrates that we share the belief that our residents deserve leaders who will move our city beyond the status quo. That’s how I led as City Controller, and that’s exactly what I will do as Mayor.”

Rhynhart worked in Nutter's administration as treasurer and later budget director.

Nutter and Street also appeared with Rhynhart in a campaign ad.

“Governor Rendell’s decision to endorse me also means that my campaign now has the support of three former Philadelphia mayors who bring a collective twenty-four years of experience doing the job,” Rhynhart said. “Their confidence in my leadership means a great deal to me and further proves that I have the knowledge, experience, and courage to lead our city forward – making it safer and cleaner and providing our residents with true opportunity.”

Rhynhart, who was formerly the city controller, resigned from her seat last year in order to run for mayor. During her time as controller, her office tracked gun violence in the city on a public dashboard.

There are currently nine Democratic candidates in the Philadelphia mayoral race and one Republican candidate. The Philadelphia primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 16.