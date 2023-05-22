Dem. Mayoral Nominee Parker to Meet Gov. Shapiro

Less than a week after winning the election to be named the Democratic nominee for Philadelphia mayor -- and likely, be named the city's first female to hold the office following the November general election -- Cherelle Parker is set to meet Governor Josh Shapiro.

Both Parker and Shapiro are expected to share comments live on Monday at about 10 a.m.

NBC10 will livestream the event.

Parker, a Democrat with a long political history in Pennsylvania, won Philadelphia’s mayoral primary on Tuesday, likely setting her up as the city’s 100th mayor and the first woman to serve in the role.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Parker, 50, has had a long career as an elected official. Before serving on City Council -- which she was elected to in 2015 -- Parker served for 10 years as a state representative for northwest Philadelphia.

She emerged from the primary elections after besting a crowded field of five front-runner Democratic candidates -- including former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, former fellow city councilmembers Helen Gym and Allan Domb along with grocer Jeff Brown -- to replace Democrat Jim Kenney, who has nearly reached the end of his two-term limit.

Parker will face off against Republican David Oh in the Nov. 7 general election.