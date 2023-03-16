What order do the candidates running for Philadelphia mayor and other city races appear on the ballot?

The answer is in an old coffee can.

How a Horn & Hardart Coffee Can Determines the Ballot Order for Philadelphia Elections

It may look like a game, but that line of colorful numbered balls and an old Horn & Hardart coffee can on a table in Philadelphia City Hall was serious business for candidates Wednesday.

This Philly thing happening today - candidates pulling ballot positions from the old Horn & Hardart coffee can pic.twitter.com/tjsMglaGET — Lauren Mayk (@Laurenjmayk) March 15, 2023

In a packed room of candidates and campaigns -- and even some kids -- got in on the act of a Philadelphia tradition that determines who gets the top spots -- and all the other positions -- on May's primary ballot.

They await for someone to load the coffee can -- no one really knows how old it is -- with the balls, give it shake and then allow each candidate (or proxy) to reach inside to pull a number.

It's a small-town-type of tradition that puts the ordering in the public eye.

The Democratic field for mayor has 12 candidates vying to take on likely Republican nominee David Oh (who is running unopposed in the primary) in the November general election. Witnesses could be heard cheering or groaning the pulling of high or low numbers.

Which Democratic Mayoral Hopeful Picked No. 1?

Little-known Democrat John Wood pulled the No. 1 spot on the ballot, while former Philadelphia City Councilperson Helen Gym will appear 12th on the ballot.

Here's the full ballot order for the Democratic mayoral race:

John Wood Cherelle Parker James DeLeon Rebecca Rhynhart Delscia Gray Derek Green Amen Brown Jeff Brown Maria Quiñones Sánchez Warren Bloom Allan Domb Helen Gym

NBC10 List shows ballot order for Democrat's running for Philadelphia mayor in 2023.

Does Ballot Positioning Really Matter?

Democratic Philadelphia Councilmember Curtis Jones has been through the process five times -- he's pulled No. 1 along the way. He said voters will find candidates who put in the work, but that doesn't mean where your name appears doesn't matter in packed fields.

"If you’re running at-large and there’s 30 candidates in there, and you’re not in the first 10, that matters," he said.

Basically he says that in the more packed field, people become tired of searching for candidates as they go down the ballot.

One way or another, all the names will be on the ballot for the May 16, 2023, primary election.