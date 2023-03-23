Actress and Activist Jane Fonda Endorses Helen Gym for Philly Mayor 

A PAC run by actress and activist Jane Fonda is endorsing Philadelphia mayoral candidate Helen Gym.

Jane Fonda PAC says on its website that its goal is to “do what it takes to defeat fossil fuel supporters and elect climate champions at all levels of government.”

“Unfortunately, many elected leaders fail to take action due to the overwhelming influence fossil fuel money has on our political system,” Fonda said in a release from Gym announcing the endorsement. “This is why I established the Jane Fonda Climate PAC to help elect candidates like Helen.”

Gym said in the release that “a municipal Green New Deal” would be central to her agenda as mayor, and cited plans to turn Philadelphia schools into “green, sustainable, and safe places to learn and work.”

Gym has also been endorsed by unions including the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, while opponents in the Democratic primary for mayor have collected other endorsements.

For example (though not a complete list), Cherelle Parker has been endorsed by the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council and the Philadelphia Carpenters Union, Rebecca Rhynhart has been endorsed by former mayors Michael Nutter and John Street, and Jeff Brown is backed by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776 and AFSCME District Council 33.