Whale makes surprise appearance at Olympic surfing semifinals competition in Tahiti

The whale breached and gave spectators and photographers the Olympic moment of a lifetime.

By Staff and AP

Jerome Brouillet/ AFP/Getty Images

An unlikely competitor joined the women's surfing competition in Tahiti on Monday.

With all eyes on the ocean during the final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics surfing competition, a whale breached and gave spectators and photographers the Olympic moment of a lifetime.

The whale was a safe distance from athletes Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil and Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica — who were competing in a semifinal match.

It’s not uncommon for wild animals such as birds, seals and even sharks to appear while surfing around the world.

In Tahiti, where the 2024 Olympics surfing competition was held almost 10,000 miles way from the host city of Paris, whales gather around the islands during mating, birthing and migration season.

Tahiti also has several maritime protected zones. In April, Pacific Indigenous leaders — including some from Tahiti— signed a treaty recognizing whales as “legal persons,” although such a declaration is not reflected in the laws of participating nations.

