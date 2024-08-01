Water polo

WATCH: US water polo goalie beats buzzer with full-pool goal

U.S. goalkeeper Adrian Weinberg threw the ball the length of the pool for a buzzer-beating goal in the first quarter against Greece

By Steve Coulter

Some cool moments happen in defeat.

That was the case for the U.S. men's water polo team Thursday when it lost its third match at the 2024 Olympics to Greece by a score of 13-11.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Americans were tied 4-4 going into the second thanks to an individual effort from keeper Adrian Weinberg, who scored on a full-pool shot to beat the first-quarter buzzer.

2024 Olympics

Team USA water polo

News Jul 29

How Flavor Flav became a sponsor and ‘official hype man' of USA Water Polo at the Paris Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 28

US water polo captain Maggie Steffens playing with heavy heart at Paris Olympics

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

In addition to his first Olympic goal, Weinberg finished with eight saves in the contest.

Team USA now stands at 1-2 in group play with two matches remaining. Next up for the United States is a meeting with Montenegro on Saturday.

This article tagged under:

Water polo
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us