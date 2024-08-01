2024 Paris Olympics

WATCH: The women's rugby team's takes on what's ‘brat' and what's not

When it came to rugby or rugs being more "brat," the answer was clear

By Nicole Tan

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It's a brat summer, and Team USA's women's rugby players are weighing in on what, exactly, is the most "brat" — as coined by Charli XCX — about the Paris Olympics.

Ilona Maher was overruled when it came to crêpes versus croissants, with her teammates — Naya Tapper, Sammy Sullivan and Alex Sedrick — overwhelmingly in favor of croissants' "brat" energy.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

But when it came to rugby or rugs, the answer was clear: rugby.

And with the team having just earned their first bronze medal in rugby sevens, how could it not?

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us