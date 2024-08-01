It's a brat summer, and Team USA's women's rugby players are weighing in on what, exactly, is the most "brat" — as coined by Charli XCX — about the Paris Olympics.
Ilona Maher was overruled when it came to crêpes versus croissants, with her teammates — Naya Tapper, Sammy Sullivan and Alex Sedrick — overwhelmingly in favor of croissants' "brat" energy.
But when it came to rugby or rugs, the answer was clear: rugby.
And with the team having just earned their first bronze medal in rugby sevens, how could it not?
