Triathlon

WATCH: Team GB's Alex Yee wins gold in ‘the most dramatic finish in Olympic triathlon history'

Step by step, Yee surged forward, closing the gap between him and Hayden Wilde before blowing by

By Nicole Tan

It seemed like a sure win for New Zealand's Hayden Wilde in the men's individual triathlon race Wednesday — until it wasn't.

With two laps left to go, Wilde was in the lead, with Great Britain's Alex Yee in second. But step by step, Yee — who placed second at the Tokyo Games, with Wilde in third — surged forward, closing the gap with Wilde before blowing by him.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Yee now holds three Olympic triathlon medals and ties former teammate Jonny Brownlee for the most triathlon medals in Olympic history.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Triathlon
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us