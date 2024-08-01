Medal favorite Casey Kaufhold stunned in women's archery second round

Casey Kaufhold's chase for Olympic gold in women's archery came to a shocking end when she lost to Lei Chien-ying of Chinese Taipei in the round of 32.

Kaufhold, 20, arrived in Paris looking to become the first American woman to earn an individual Olympic archery medal since 1976.

She opened the day with a first-round win against Sylla Fatoumata of Guinea, but things quickly went sideways in her ensuing match. She fell behind 4-0 in her first two sets against Chien-ying and was unable to claw back, losing 7-3.

All three American archers are out of the women's individual event. Catalina GNoriega also lost in the round of 32, while Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez lost in the opening round.

Kaufhold still has a chance to reach the podium in Paris. She and fellow American Brady Ellison will go against Uzbekistan in the mixed team event round of 16 on Friday.