It wasn't the 18-medal collection from Saturday's Day 8, but Team USA still earned double-digit gold medals on Sunday to further bolster its tally.

Day 9 kicked off with Scottie Scheffler turning things around in the final round of men's golf to win gold, his first ever Olympic medal.

Fellow U.S. golfer Xander Schauffele was either at or near the top of the leaderboard through the first three rounds, but when he lagged, Scheffler ensured his nation wouldn't go empty-handed.

Gymnast Suni Lee collected her third medal of the Paris Olympics and second individual after claiming bronze in the women's uneven bars.

Noah Lyles put a stamp on the show Sunday by narrowly winning the men's 100m final for his first Olympic gold.

So, where does the U.S. sit in terms of total medal count? Here's all that and more through Day 9 of action:

How many medals does Team USA have in the 2024 Olympics?

Through nine days, Team USA has a total of 71 medals in Paris.

How many gold medals does Team USA have in the 2024 Olympics?

From those 71 total medals, 19 are gold for the U.S.

What medals did Team USA win today?

In Day 9 of the Olympics, Team USA brought home 10 total medals: five gold, two silver, three bronze. Here's a look at each in the order they were claimed:

GOLD : Scottie Scheffler, men's golf

: Scottie Scheffler, men's golf GOLD: Kristen Faulker, women's road race

Kristen Faulker, women's road race SILVER: Brady Ellison, men's individual archery

Brady Ellison, men's individual archery BRONZE: Austen Jewell Smith, women's skeet final

Austen Jewell Smith, women's skeet final BRONZE: Suni Lee, women's uneven bars

Suni Lee, women's uneven bars GOLD: Bobby Finke, men's 1500m freestyle

Bobby Finke, men's 1500m freestyle SILVER: Team USA, men's 4x100m medley relay

Team USA, men's 4x100m medley relay GOLD: Team USA, women's 4x100m medley relay

Team USA, women's 4x100m medley relay GOLD: Noah Lyles, men's 100m final

Noah Lyles, men's 100m final BRONZE: Fred Kerley, men's 100m final

Torri Huske, Regan Smith, Lilly King and Gretchen Walsh win gold in the women's 4x100m medley relay and set a new world record. Team USA finished 3.48 seconds ahead of Australia.

Who has the most total medals in the 2024 Olympics?

Team USA has the most medals in Paris through nine days with 71. The second-highest collection is China with 45, while host nation France has 44.

Who has the most gold medals in the 2024 Olympics?

Team USA and China are tied at the summit with 19 gold medals each through nine days. France and Australia are next on the list at 12 apiece.