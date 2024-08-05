Live updates: Biles and Chiles medal in gymnastics finale, Lyles keeps momentum in men's 200m

What to Know
- Simone Biles earned silver in the women's floor exercise after missing the podium in balance beam, bringing her final Paris Olympic medal tally to four.
- Jordan Chiles earned an unlikely bronze after her score was changed in the floor exercise, while Suni Lee was unable to secure another individual medal after falling in balance beam.
- Fresh off his electrifying 100m win, Noah Lyles, along with USA teammates Erriyon Knighton and Kenny Bednarek, all easily qualified for the next round of the men's 200m race.
- Gabby Thomas of the U.S. aced her heat in the first round of the women's 200m.
