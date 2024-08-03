What to Know
- The U.S. racked up an epic medal haul on Saturday with 18 total podium finishes, including five golds.
- After winning gold in the individual all-around and as part of the dominant USA all-around team, Simone Biles added another gold medal to her historic career. With her signature Biles II vault, she earned a score of 15.700 to win her seventh career gold medal. American Jade Carey took the bronze.
- Katie Ledecky fended off Australia's Ariarne Titmus to win the women's 800m event for a fourth straight Olympics. Ledecky joined Michael Phelps as the only swimmers to ever win four golds in the same event. American Paige Madden earned bronze behind Ledecky and Titmus.
- After missing Tokyo due to a disqualification, Sha'Carri Richardson won silver in the women's 100m sprint, finishing behind Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred. American Melissa Jefferson took bronze in the race.
This live blog has ended. Follow along with all our Paris 2024 Olympics coverage here.