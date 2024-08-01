2024 Paris Olympics
Live Blog EndedAug 1, 2024

Simone Biles clinches another gold in individual all-around; Team USA wins gold in men's four rowing

Another busy day at the Paris Olympics, as men's golf teed off, the U.S. women's basketball team extended its winning streak and the U.S. added seven more medals to its tally

By NBC staff

What to Know

This live blog has ended for the day. See all the best moments from Day 6 of the Paris Olympics here and follow along with us for the latest updates here.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
