Simone Biles clinches another gold in individual all-around; Team USA wins gold in men's four rowing

What to Know
- Simone Biles claimed her sixth career gold medal in the women's gymnastics all-around final. Team USA's Suni Lee took home the bronze.
- After taking her eighth gold medal on Wednesday in the women's 1500m freestyle, Katie Ledecky and Team USA took silver in the 4x200 freestyle relay — bringing Ledecky's all-time medal count to 13.
- U.S. swimmer Kate Douglass won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke, and Team USA's Regan Smith took silver in the women's 200m butterfly.
- Team USA fencers Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Maia Weintraub and Jacqueline Dubrovich beat Italy in a nail-biting final to clinch gold in the women's team foil.
- Team USA took the gold in the men's four rowing, their first gold in the event in over 60 years.
- The U.S. women's basketball team extended its Olympic winning streak to 57 games in defeating Belgium.
- The men's golf tournament began at Le Golf National with Xander Schauffele seeking a second straight gold medal.
