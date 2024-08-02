2024 Paris Olympics

Sha'Carri off to a blazing start at Paris Olympics, wins 100 heat in 10.94 seconds

Richardson will race in the semifinals on Saturday at 1:50 p.m. ET, and if she advances there, she'll go for gold a few hours later

Sha'Carri Richardson blazed through a no-fuss opening round in the 100 meters Friday, winning her first-ever Olympic race at the Paris Games in 10.94 seconds to easily qualify for the semifinals.

The American captured the first of eight first-round races on the opening day of track action at a jam-packed Stade de France.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Unlike Olympic trials earlier this month, Richardson got off to a nice start, kicked into overdrive and cruised into the finish, tapping her chest with her hands as she crossed the line.

She'll race in the semifinals on Saturday at 1:50 p.m. ET, and if she advances there, she'll go for gold a few hours later. Richardson also plans to run in the 200-meter race and in the 4x100-meter relay.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“To be at the Olympics is a phenomenal feeling,” she said after her race. "I'm eager and excited.

Richardson said last year's worlds competition was like a "mini Olympics" and prepared her for this moment.

The Dallas native's journey to the Olympics hasn't been easy. She qualified for the 2021 Olympic team by winning the 100-meter event at the trials, but she was later disqualified after testing positive for THC, the chemical in cannabis.

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 11

How to watch track and field at the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Track & Field Jul 28

Olympic track star Sha'Carri Richardson's nails deserve their own medal

She returned to the track at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic, finishing ninth. She returned to Olympic form nearly two years later, officially kicking off her revenge tour.

She won the 100m at the U.S. Track and Field Championships in a time of 10.82 seconds. She then claimed the title of fastest woman in the world with her 100m win at the 2023 World Athletic Championships in Budapest. She went on to kick off the Olympic year with a win at the Prefontaine Classic in a time of 10.83 seconds.

"I'm better, I'm stronger and I'm wiser," Richardson told NBC in an interview last month. "I just knew that I was in a different position that I've never been in my entire life."

The track and field star also reveals where in Dallas she goes for a good cry.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us