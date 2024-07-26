2024 Paris Olympics

Watch Paris Olympics live, snap photo with giant Olympic rings at Philly's Comcast Plaza

From Jul 26 to Aug. 9, 2024, the comcast Plaza is the place each weekday to catch live action and highlights from the Paris Games

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Paris Olympics are upon us and the Comcast Complex in Center City Philadelphia is giving fans the chance to cheer on Team USA with others.

Watch the Opening Ceremony, events live outdoors

Don't miss the action on the big screen.

With the sun shining Friday, July 26, 2024, there might not be a better place to watch the Opening Ceremony than on the Comcast Center Plaza at 18th Street and JFK Boulevard starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The live action doesn't stop there.

"Throughout the duration of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the Comcast Center Campus will stream NBC and Peacock’s broadcast of the live action directly from the plaza," Comcast said in a news release. "Every weekday from July 26 to August 9, fans will have the opportunity to cheer for their favorite athletes from a large screen in front of the Comcast Center, featuring the Games’ biggest events throughout the 17 days of the Games."

Instagram ready for Olympics

You can check out the giant Olympic rings on the Comcast Plaza. There are plenty of angles to grab a selfie in front of the 20-foot-long rings or ask someone to snap a photo for you.

You can also snap a photo with a replica of the Eiffel Tower.

Looking to catch up on what happened in Paris?

The Comcast Experience Wall inside the Comcast Center will play highlights of the Games' biggest events from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the Olympics.

Of course, Comcast is the parent company of NBC-owned stations like NBC10.

