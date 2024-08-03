Paris Olympics Day 8 in pictures

Highlights from the eighth day of competition in Paris, including track and field, swimming, and gymnastics.

See all photo galleries from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

France's Makenson Gletty competes in the men's decathlon javelin throw of the athletics event. (Photo by Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images)

(Left to right) US' Ryan Murphy, Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh and Bobby Finke celebrate after winning the final of the mixed 4x100m medley relay final swimming event. (Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Jasmine Moore competes in the women's triple jump final of the athletics event. (Photo by Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the final of the women's 800m freestyle swimming event. (Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images)

Netherlands' Femke Bol and US' Kaylyn Brown compete in the mixed 4x400m relay final of the athletics event. (Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images)

Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred celebrates winning the women's 100m final of the athletics event. (Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images)

Kevin Durant of Team USA grabs the rebound during the game against the Puerto Rico Men's National Team. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images, Copyright 2024 NBAE)

Ryan Crouser of Team United States competes during the Men's Shot Put Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 3, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics women's vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 3, 2024. Biles won the gold medal. (Photo by Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)

Stephen Nedoroscik of Team USA celebrates after finishing his pommel horse routine during the event final at Bercy Arena on Day eight of the Paris Olympic Games, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. Nedoroscik won the bronze medal. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Japan's Natsumi Tsunoda and France's Sarah Leonie Cysique (Blue) compete in the judo mixed team gold medal bout between Japan and France at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)

Trinity Rodman of the United States celebrates scoring during extra time against Japan during the Women's Quarterfinal match during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 3, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI/Getty Images)

LeBron James dunks the ball in the men's preliminary round group C basketball match between Puerto Rico and USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images)

US gold medallist Vincent Hancock and US silver medallist US Conner Lynn Prince (L) pose with the US flag after the Skeet men's Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images)

Louie Hinchliffe (GBR) wins a men's 100m round 1 heat ahead of Noah Lyles (USA) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France on Aug. 3, 2024. (Photo by James Lang/USA TODAY Sports)

Austin Krajicek of Team United States plays a forehand as he plays with Rajeev Ram of Team United States during the Tennis Men's Doubles Gold Medal match against Matthew Ebden and John Peers of Team Australia on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on August 3, 2024 in Paris, France. Team USA would go on to lose the match, but got a silver medal.

US' Xander Schauffele takes a shot out of a bunker in round 3 of the men's golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 3, 2024. (Photo by John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images)

Riders at the foot of the Eiffel Tower at the start of the men's cycling road race during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Tim de Waele/POOL, AFP via Getty Images)

An overview shows US' Sam Kendricks competing in the men's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024.(Photo by Antonin Thuillier/AFP via Getty Images)

Sarah Sjoestroem of Team Sweden and Gretchen Walsh of Team United States compete in the Women's 50m Freestyle Heats on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 3, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)