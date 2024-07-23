Athletes receive Olympic-themed condoms upon arrival at Paris Olympic Village

While only the top three competitors in each Olympic event get to take home a medal, every athlete staying at the Olympic Village will leave Paris with a haul of gifts.

Olympians have started arriving at the village in the French capital, with some showing off their welcome packages. Among the items are water bottles, toiletries bags, a phone and plenty of condoms.

Organizers supplied the Paris Olympic Village with 300,000 condoms following a 2020 Tokyo Olympics that featured 150,000 condoms despite an intimacy ban in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. No such ban exists in Paris, though the conservational -- and controversial -- cardboard beds from Tokyo that some believed were designed as "anti-sex" are making a return.

Canadian sailor Sarah Douglas took to TikTok to give fans a look at the condoms provided in the Olympic Village.

"On the field of love, play fair. Ask for consent," one wrapper read.

"No need to be a gold medalist to wear it!" the other said.

Olympic organizers have been providing condoms for athletes since the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and the number of condoms at the Olympic Village in Paris is far from a record. A whopping 450,000 were distributed for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Paris Olympic Village is expected to house more than 14,000 athletes and officials across the 2024 Olympics, which run from July 26 through Aug. 11.