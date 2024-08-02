2024 Paris Olympics

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in Olympics men's singles final

Djokovic and Alcaraz are each going for their first gold medal

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Final clashes between world No. 2 Novak Djokovic and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz are becoming a regular occurrence. 

This time, the tennis stars are playing for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Spain’s Alcaraz and Serbia’s Djokovic last battled it out in the Wimbledon final in July. Alcaraz won the match in three sets, bringing the head-to-head 3-3 between the stars.

It’s anyone’s game at Roland-Garros. Here’s how to catch the highly anticipated match:

When does Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Olympics?

The match is scheduled for Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Olympics

Stream the match on PeacockNBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, which is available on Google's Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Who is favored to win between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic?

While Djokovic and Nadal have an equal win-loss record against each other, tennis fans can bet on the Spaniard to win gold at the 2024 Olympics.

Between his dominance on the clay this year and his performance at the tournament, Alcaraz is likely the favorite to win vs. Djokovic on Sunday.

On top of it all, Djokovic is still struggling with his knee injury, which is causing the Serb quite a bit of pain.

Where is tennis at the 2024 Olympics?

The tennis events will be played at the Stade Roland Garros — the same location as the French Open.

