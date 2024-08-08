Live updates: A big day for Team USA on the track and US men take on Serbia in basketball semifinal

What to Know
- Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton and Kenny Bednarek are all medal threats in the men's 200m final this afternoon.
- Speaking of medal threats — Tokyo gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is looking to defend her title in the women's 400m hurdles this afternoon.
- USA plays in the semifinal rounds of men's basketball (vs. Serbia), women's water polo (vs. Australia) and women's volleyball (vs. Brazil).
- And there's more action in track and field — Tokyo silver medalist Grant Holloway is looking to medal in the men's 110m hurdles, and athletes will be competing in the women's long jump and men's javelin throw.
- There's also a medal race in women's 10km marathon swimming that's set for an early start (1:30 a.m. ET) — but it depends on the water quality in the Seine.
Follow along below for live updates on Day 13 of the Paris Olympics.