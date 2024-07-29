NASA astronauts host their own Games to celebrate the Paris Olympics

Six NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station celebrated the beginning of the Paris Olympics with their own Games, in a video NASA released Friday.

The astronauts completed a relay with a fake torch relay before warming up for their big events, donning headbands and pulling on socks with the stars and stripes.

Michael Barratt hurled a discus as Barry Wilmore threw a shotput made of what seemed to be duct tape. Taking on gymnastics, Sunita Williams performed a pommel horse routine while Matthew Dominick pulled off a spin in the air. Jeanette Epps sprinted down an ISS corridor, and Tracy Caldwell Dyson lifted a bar with both Wilmore and Barratt on top.

All of this, of course, happened in the weightless environment of the International Space Station.

"We've had an absolute blast pretending to be Olympic athletes," Dominick said while holding the torch. "We can't imagine how hard this must be, to be such a world-class athlete doing your sports under actual gravity. So from all of us aboard the International Space Station, to every single athlete in the Olympic Games: Godspeed!"

The amount Olympians can earn in Paris varies by country.