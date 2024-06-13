Mother, daughter duo bring their passion for Paris fashion to their Philadelphia boutique

At a time when many retail businesses in Philadelphia are forced to close with changing times and a rise in online shopping—one boutique continues to thrive and has for more than 50 years.

Joan Shepp’s luxury boutique is led by a mother and daughter duo who have a passion for fashion, people and Paris.

“So, Paris is where everybody connects. The whole world goes to Paris,” Ellen Shepp, daughter of Joan Shepp, said.

Joan is a Philly fashion legend and an icon in the industry. Her and Ellen frequently visit Paris.

“When you come back from Paris, you always have not only just new ideas, but you learn something,” Joan said.

Joan Shepp Boutique, located at 1811 Chestnut Street, has been a part of the fabric of Philadelphia for more than half a century, breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings.

She started out with a store in Lafayette Hill in 1971.

“One day I was walking in town and that was it. I had to have that store,” Joan said. “The high ceilings, and the excitement, and it was a flower shop. I had to have that store.”

“Everybody told her, her accountant, lawyer, everybody was like, ‘Don't do it.’ And this brave woman was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ And she opened it and it was amazing,” Ellen said about her mother. “It was fun. It was different. Like I had the cool mom.”

The boutique, now located in Center City, is where Joan and Ellen help others to be fun and different. And to stay on trend involves travel to the fashion capital of the world—from the runways to the showrooms.

NBC10’s Jaqueline London traveled from the City of Brotherly Love to the City of Light to meet-up with Joan and Ellen’s longtime Parisian connections.

“I met them many years ago while I was modeling for Margiela in some showrooms.” Thomas Robert, a Paris store owner, said about the mother/daughter duo. “They have such a special energy, we connected on many things and they’re just special, that’s how we connected.”

From left: Joan, Ellen and Thomas.

“Joan Shepp, she’s a legend for fashion. And it’s not just people in Philadelphia, all over the states,” Athnasio Konto, a Paris jeweler, said.

“They just became family, he’s loving and caring, both of them,” Ellen said. “They’re so crazy about mom, they love her so they love me.”

Joan and Ellen with Athnasio.

Paris is known for a lot of things: love, light, fashion romance and undeniably fashion. Joan has been going to Paris four times a year for the past 45 years to buy for her boutique, being very mindful of Philly fashion.

“Our customers who were 30 years old when they started at Joan Shepp, are 80,” Ellen said. “We’re still buying for them, they’re amazing.”

When asked what it’s like to work together as mother and daughter Ellen said she would try to answer without getting emotional.

“I’m going to try to answer that, I’m going to try without crying,” Ellen said looking at her mother. " 'Kay that didn’t work.”

“I’m very, very fortunate that Ellen is Ellen. She’s got it,” Joan said.

“I had the best teacher,” Ellen said in response. “That’s it.”

“Thank you,” Joan said.

What do they credit to their success?

"I think two things. I think one is the relationships and being honest and relationships are way more powerful than people understand, in any business," Joan said.

That combined with their experience buying and buying specifically for their customers are what keeps people coming back for more.

This is the latest installment in the French Connections series that airs every week on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. leading up to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.