A number of local athletes are hoping to represent the USA in Paris as the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials continue.

The local Olympic hopefuls include several students of local schools and one former Duke University student who may not be from the area, but will be cheered on by her brother, Philadelphia Phillies player, Brandon Marsh.

In fact, Marsh recently told NBC10 that he was excited to see how his 24-year-old sister, Erin, performs in the trials.

Phillies OF Brandon Marsh is very excited to watch his sister compete in the US Olympic Trials in the Heptathlon beginning Sunday at 1 on @peacock pic.twitter.com/uPsHMdXusM — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) June 22, 2024

The trials kicked off Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Erin Marsh competed in the heptathlon which aired on Peacock.

The heptathlon is a two-day event that includes seven different disciplines including long-jump, high-jump, javelin and other events. Marsh won the gold medal in the event at last year's Pan American Games.

However, Marsh finished in 12th place on Monday and will not make the Olympic team in Paris.

In the women's 800-meter semifinals, three locals competed, including: Athing Mu, of Trenton, New Jersey, Allie Wilson of Wallingford, a graduate of Strath Haven High School, and Temple University graduate, Ajee Wilson.

In the latest installment of "Drive for Gold," NBC10 focuses on Allie Wilson, a Delaware County native and the reigning U.S. indoor champion in track and field in the 800 meters. NBC10's Deanna Durante shares her story, her Olympic dreams, and her deep connection with the man who is still the coach of her high school track team, Bill Coren.

Mu and Allie Wilson both advanced to the final while Ajee Wilson lost in the semifinal.

During the women's 800-meter final on Monday the two-time medalist, Mu, tripped and fell. It cost her the race and she did not quality for the Olympics.

However, Penn graduate Nia Akins won the event and she is going to Paris.

As is Allie Wilson, as she finished second and will be going to her first Olympic Games.

Penn graduate Nia Akins and Delaware County native Allie Wilson are headed to the #ParisOlympics after finishing first and second in the 800-meter women's race in the Olympic trials! See how all the local athletes did HERE: https://t.co/9jtDLt9G26 pic.twitter.com/nDUpKdLmML — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) June 25, 2024

Two men from the region -- Curtis Thompson, a graduate of Delsea High School in Franklinville, New Jersey and Marc Michello, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania -- competed in the Men's javelin finals.

Thompson won the javelin finals and will likely head back to Paris for the second time in his career.

Bella Whitaker, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, participated in the women's 400-meter finals which she unfortunately lost.

Since the trails began last week, Bethlehem's Joe Kovacs has qualified to represent the USA in Paris after finishing second on Saturday. It will be his third trip to the Olympics.

Also, Vashti Cunningham -- daughter of Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame Quarterback Randall Cunningham -- will be part of the USA's Olympic team as she finished third and won a jump off to be able to be a part of the high jump team headed to Paris.

Vashti Cunningham, daughter of Randall Cunningham, is ready to partake in the Paris Olympics. Rosemary Connors previews the high jumpers preparation for the 2024 Games.

Some other local athletes have seen their roads to the Olympics come to an early end. South Jersey residents --Josh Awotunde lost the shot put finals and English Gardner lost the 100-meter semifinals.

Also, sprinter Talitha Diggs, of Saucon Valley, lost the 400-meter semifinals.