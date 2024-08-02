Grant Fisher captures historic 10,000m bronze; Regan Smith wins 200m back silver

What to Know
- Grant Fisher became just the second American man in the last 56 years to medal in the 10,000m race, where he captured bronze.
- Regan Smith earned her third silver medal of the Paris Games with a second-place finish in the women's 200m backstroke.
- Eight-time U.S. gold medalist Caeleb Dressel didn't repeat as champion in the men's 50m freestyle, finishing sixth.
- Sha’Carri Richardson made her long-awaited Olympic debut as track and field rev up Friday, easily winning her heat in the women's 100m.
- Beach volleyball duo Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes swept Germany in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals.
- The U.S. is leading the medal count with 43 medals won so far in the Paris Olympics.
