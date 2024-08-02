2024 Paris Olympics
Live Blog EndedAug 2, 2024

Grant Fisher captures historic 10,000m bronze; Regan Smith wins 200m back silver

Sha’Carri Richardson made her long-awaited Olympic debut and the women's beach volleyball duo of Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes swept Germany in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

This live blog has ended. Follow along with all our Olympics coverage here.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us