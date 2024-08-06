2024 Paris Olympics

Watch: How accuracy will be key for women's golf at Le Golf National in Paris

"It’s going to be an interesting test,” NBC golf analyst Karen Stupples said. 

By Julia Elbaba

There has been no shortage of rain at Le Golf National in Paris over the last few weeks — but it could play out as an advantage for the female golfers competing at the 2024 Olympics.

This is likely due to the fact that more rain creates a softer course.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A softer course gives golfers the luxury of reduced roll, which can help keep shots away from hazards, along with increased accuracy.

Additionally, softer greens can be more gentle on the body, limiting physical strain on joints and muscles. 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

One of the toughest parts of Le Golf National is how the layout is quite narrow, forcing immaculate accuracy for players to perform well. 

“The difficulty with this course is that everything wants to pinch in at certain points, it’s going to be an interesting test,” NBC golf analyst Karen Stupples said. 

Le Golf National predictions

As for who the former English pro golfer thinks will dominate the games, she thinks it will come down to the most accurate player.  

Stupples says Ireland’s Leona Maguire is a dark horse in the event due to her accuracy, world-class hybrids and attitude. 

She also likes South Korea's Jin-young Ko’s chances. as the former world No. 1 is very target-disciplined.

When it comes to the Americans, it’s hard to count Nelly Korda out despite her decent form.

“She can turn it on in a heartbeat,” Stupples said.

2024 Paris Olympics 2 hours ago

Watch: US golfer Lilia Vu recalls emotional story about family's sacrifice to reach Olympics

Golf Aug 4

Olympic golf course for 2028 Games in Los Angeles offers an historic test

Lastly, Rose Zhang is someone who can shine at the Games.

“She’s sneaky,” Stupples said. “She can sneak a medal in there for the Americans."

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 13, 2023

2024 Paris Olympics: See dates, sports, how to watch and more

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 21, 2023

Here are the rules for the 2024 Olympics in Paris

2024 Paris Olympics Dec 20, 2023

Get to know Team USA Olympians ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us