Noah Lyles wins gold in men's 100m in photo finish, Suni Lee lands bronze in uneven bars

What to Know
- U.S. track star Noah Lyles won gold by just .005 of a second in a photo finish in the men's 100m.
- Bobby Finke broke the world record in the men's 1500m freestyle on the final day of swimming action at the Paris Olympics.
- Suni Lee added to her Paris medal count by securing bronze in the women's uneven bar event.
- Scottie Scheffler surged up the leaderboard in the final round of the men's golf tournament and won with a 19-under total.
- American cyclist Kristen Faulkner earned gold in a shocking women's road race win, the first for the U.S. in 40 years.
- Tennis great Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz to win his first-ever Olympic gold medal in men's singles.
- The U.S. women's basketball team picked up its 58th straight Olympic victory by defeating Germany 87-68 on Sunday to close out group play.
This live blog has ended. See all of our Olympics coverage here and watch live on Peacock.