French Connections

Watch all of the ‘French Connections: Paris and Philly' series

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Have you seen any of the French Connections stories over the last few months?

Well rest assured you can catch them all right here and on NBC10 News at 7 p.m. when we air a 30-minute special.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

It will showcase the special bond between Philly and Paris ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics. You'll get a look at everything from the museums, architecture, food and history that the two cities share.

This is the latest installment in the French Connections: Paris and Philly series that airs every week on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. leading up to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

French ConnectionsPhiladelphiaParis
