Watch the best Olympics Day 6 highlights as US adds 7 medals

Stars Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and Suni Lee all made the podium on a big Day 6 for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The United States maintained their spot atop the medal standings in Paris with seven total podium finishes across four different sports on Thursday. The Americans picked up medals in fencing, gymnastics, rowing and swimming.

Team USA also moved up to second place in the gold medal race with four Olympic titles, giving them nine total for the 2024 Games. China leads the way with 11 golds, while Australia, France and Japan each have eight.

Here's a full look back at those U.S. medal triumphs and other top moments from Day 6:

Simone Biles reclaims all-around gold, Suni Lee takes bronze

Simone Biles executed a Yurchenko double pike vault on her way to winning gold in the women’s all-around final.

Simone Biles is back on top. The superstar American gymnast reclaimed gold in the women's individual all-around event with a total score of 59.131, beating out repeat silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil (57.932).

Biles, the most-decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history, opened with a dazzling showing on vault (15.766), where she landed the Yurchenko double pike, and she secured gold with a stunning floor exercise (15.066). The Spring, Texas, native became just the third woman to win individual all-around gold twice -- and the first to do so eight years apart.

At 27, Biles is also the oldest woman's individual all-around winner since Maria Gorokhovskaya won at age 30 in 1952.

The crowd exploded after watching Simone Biles’ electric floor routine in her final rotation to secure the all-around gold medal.

Reigning gold medalist Suni Lee took bronze with a total score of 56.465. Lee's best performance came on the uneven bars, where she scored a 14.866.

2020 Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee dazzled on the uneven bars on her way to claiming bronze in the women’s individual all-around final in Paris.

Biles now owns six golds and nine total Olympic medals. Lee has two golds and five total Olympic medals. Biles and Lee won team all-around gold together earlier in the Paris Games.

Kate Douglass gets her first gold in 200m breaststroke

Kate Douglass already had one silver and one bronze medal in her Olympic career. Now, she has that elusive gold as well.

The Pelham, New York, native won the women's 200m breaststroke final with a time of 2:19.24, beating out reigning Olympic champion Tatjana Smith of South Africa. Smith finished in 2:19.60 to claim silver.

This was Douglass' second medal triumph in Paris after earning silver in the 4x200m freestyle.

US wins gold in team foil for first time

The U.S. secured a historic fencing upset in the women's team foil, defeating gold-medal favorite Italy 45-39 in the final. Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jacqueline Dubrovich and Maia Weintraub combined to win Team USA's first-ever gold in team foil.

Kiefer, who also repeated as individual foil champion in Paris, became the United States' first-ever three-time gold medalist in fencing. Scruggs, who lost to Kiefer in the individual foil final, captured her first Olympic gold and second medal. It was the first Olympic medal for both Dubrovich and Weintraub.

US wins first men's rowing title since 2004

The U.S. won its first Olympic men's rowing title in two decades. Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan posted a time of 5:49.03 in the men's four to beat out silver medalist Australia by less than a second.

The triumph earned the U.S. its first rowing medal since the 2016 Rio Games, its first men's rowing gold since the 2004 Athens Games and its first men's four gold since the 1960 Rome Games. Each member of the men's four team is a first-time Olympic medalist.

Katie Ledecky becomes most-decorated US female Olympian

Watch Katie Ledecky, Claire Weinstein, Paige Madden, and Erin Gemmell battle in the pool for a silver medal in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay.

Another day, another historic triumph for Katie Ledecky. The star American swimmer teamed up with Erin Gemmell, Paige Madden and Claire Weinstein to win silver in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay.

Team USA recorded its second straight runner-up finish in the event with a time of 7:40.86. Ariarne Titmus and Australia won the event over two seconds ahead of the Americans, finishing in 7:38.08.

Ledecky became the most-decorated American woman in Olympic history by winning her 13th medal, breaking a tie with Jenny Thompson, Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin. The Bethesda, Maryland, native also now owns the second-most medals of any U.S. athlete in Olympic history, regardless of gender.

Ledecky's Paris medal haul includes one gold (1500m free), one silver and one bronze (400m free), and she'll have a shot to make more history when she competes in the 800m free on Saturday.

Madden, meanwhile, earned her second 4x200m free silver medal. It marked the first Olympic medal for both Gemmell and Weinstein.

Regan Smith wins her second silver of Paris Games

Regan Smith picked up her second individual silver medal of the 2024 Olympics with a second-place finish in the women's 200m butterfly. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native posted an American-record time of 2:03.84, which was only topped by Canada's Summer McIntosh. McIntosh, 17, has two golds and one silver in Paris after setting an Olympic record in the 200m butterfly with a time of 2:03.03.

Smith, who also won silver in the 100m backstroke earlier in the Games, is now a five-time Olympic medalist.

US women's basketball secures spot in quarterfinals

Stars Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson powered the U.S. women's basketball team past Belgium and into the quarterfinals. Stewart posted a game-high 26 points along with seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Wilson added 23 points, 13 rebounds and three steals.

Team USA improved to 2-0 and secured a spot in the quarterfinals with the 87-74 victory. Before the knockout stage begins, the seven-time-defending Olympic champs will close out group play against Germany on Saturday.

Xander Schauffele in second through one round of golf

Team USA's Xander Schauffele got off to a strong start in his bid for a second straight Olympic men's golf title. The reigning gold medalist shot a 6-under 65 in Round 1, good for second place behind Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (8-under).

American Scottie Scheffler is also within striking distance of first, sitting tied for sixth at 4-under.

US water polo keeper beats buzzer with full-pool goal

Team USA men's water polo goalie Adrian Weinberg made eight saves against Greece...and he scored a goal.

Weinberg stopped a shot attempt in the final seconds of the opening quarter. The Los Angeles native then unleashed a full-pool attempt that bounced past Greece's keeper and into the net just ahead of the buzzer.

Despite the highlight-reel score, the U.S. dropped to 1-2 in group play with a 13-11 loss. The Americans will next face Montenegro on Saturday.